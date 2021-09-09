What Would You Do If Your Child’s Teacher Taped A Mask To Their Face

There is not much these days that we can say the words “you are not going to believe this”. There are so many wild and ridiculous things that are happening these days I am rarely surprised about what I read or hear is happening these days.

I think I have found something that I can say “you are not going to believe this”.

Las Vegas Fox5 reported on a 9-year-old fourth-grade boy whose substitute teacher actually taped a face mask to his and others in his classroom faces. Yes, you read that correctly she actually taped face masks to 9-year-old children. His mother is now calling for the Clark County School District (CCSD) substitute teacher's resignation. I would be asking for a lot more. In fact, I think she should be fired and arrested.

His mother told Fox5:

He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on. The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face

It did not end there, his mother said the teacher then added another layer of tape spanning from his nose to his forehead.

This only stopped “when he went to the office to pick up that homework is when one of the administrators noticed the tape on his face”. The administrator took the tape off of the child and then informed the principal who went to the classroom to see what was going on.

There was more than one the mother said that the administrator “saw another student who she thought was my son with tape on their face as well”. His mother went on to say:

He was very upset. He was crying. He was humiliated…I was furious, furious. I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing

The school district issued the following statement:

The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation.

That is all you can say at this point?

The mother has filed a police report. If found guilty she should spend time in jail and never be allowed around children again.

Can you imagine the physiological damage this woman has brought to this boy and his classmates?