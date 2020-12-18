What You Need To Know About Snowfest 2021 in Frankenmuth

A lot of things have been postponed or canceled this year and some of us were thinking that 2021 would have the same kind of vibe. One thing the mid-Michigan area can count on is Zehnder's Snowfest 2021 in Frankenmuth.

Normally the festival has snow and ice carvers from all around the world and nearly 100,000 visitors, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be smaller. So, things may look a little different this year, but the festival is still a go! It's scheduled to take place from Friday, January 29th through Sunday, January 30th.

According to Zehnders.com not only will things be smaller, but there have been some changes to the entertainment,

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will not include entertainment, Warming Tent or fireworks but we encourage guests to view the snow and ice sculptures throughout downtown Frankenmuth.

Snowfest 2020 featured over 200 snow and ice sculptures, live entertainment, contests and more. So, this upcoming festival will be different from past events, but it will still be fun for you and your loved ones.

You maybe have heard about Zehnder's famous family chicken dinners. If you've never been, you need to go! Zehnder's of Frankenmuth is located at 730 S. Main Street.

If you're looking to take a little trip on Christmas Eve and skip cooking, the Bavarian Inn is serving Christmas Eve takeout! You need to get your orders in today, December 18th, because it's the last day.

If you're looking for New Year's Eve plans, ring in 2021 with Zehnder's Splash Village New Year's Eve celebration! There will be gift baskets, dinner, and more! For more information, click here.