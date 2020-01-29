What’s The Fastest Growing City In Michigan? You’ll Be Surprised

Let's put all of this in perspective. After the crash in 2007, we lost over a million people in the State of Michigan so some might say there's nowhere to go but up. So, for the sake of argument you could say all the cities are growing again but that still doesn't change that some places are growing more than others. The prognosticators would normally look at bigger cities or suburbs around them. They'd be wrong this time.

According to homesnacks.net, the fastest growing city in Michigan for 2020 is Coldwater which certainly isn't getting the benefit of a bigger city's expansion. However, you could argue that most if not all of the other 9 of the top 10 received that boost. Coldwater's percentage of growth was 11.9% just ahead of Rockford. Here's what the top 10 looks like: