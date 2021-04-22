What’s Up With Kalamazoo Not Having Any Cannoli?

One of my favorite deserts of all time is a staple of Italian cuisine, the mouthwatering tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling usually containing ricotta, the cannoli. Back when I worked in catering we would occasionally cater large weddings and would go through local bakeries for the deserts and when they wanted cannoli, I was a happy guy. These mini tubes of doom are some of the richest and most decadent treats you can find...well, normally.

I've been having trouble lately finding a GOOD cannoli. I know some local supermarkets "make" them, but they're nothing compared to a crafted cannoli made at legit bakery. The trouble is, I had a heck of a time finding bakeries that make them around Kalamazoo. Either they just don't list them, or we seriously have a cannoli famine around here.

Which Bakeries In Kalamazoo Make Cannoli?

Lucky enough for me, I eventually stumbled upon The Victorian Bakery on 512 N Park St. I turns out they do make some serious looking cannoli, but I have yet to find any other bakeries that do. That's not to say they don't, but some help would be appreciated.

I've had the cannoli they make in supermarkets and it's just not the same as a bakery that specializes solely on deserts. A cannoli should meet you with a crunch, then the rich creamy flavor right after. Getting hungry yet? I'm curious to see if there are other bakeries out there who do make cannoli, or if Victorian may be the go-to spot to pick some up. Have you done business with a baker who makes them? Hit me up on our Facebook post and let me know.