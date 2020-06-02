What you are seeing unfold before your very eyes is the breakdown of society by a group of savages. Yes I know that word savages is a very harsh and judgmental word but what word would you use? I tried all weekend to think of a better word, perhaps one without such negativity but I could not.

What you are witnessing on the streets of many cities in the United States is the destruction of what many of us thought we had, safety. This is proving there is a thin line between civil society and survival of the strongest in numbers and those willing to commit acts of crime including looting, destruction of poverty and beating of people almost to death. These savages are not even afraid of the police because they are betting that the police will not do much if anything and they were right.

The problem is the political establishments in these cities are telling the police in many of these areas to simply walking away and let the rioters have their way. They believed in the beginning that if we let them vent by looting, destruction of property and physically harming people it will end sooner rather than later. Well the politicians and police forces who bet on that lost and lost big, or should I say the people and businesses in those cities lost and lost big.

The question I have is why they thought that and when did they think it will end?

What will satiate their blood thirst?

Will they be satisfied with looting and burning down of thousands of businesses across the country?

Will they be satisfied with taking over and burning down only one police station?

Will they be satisfied with taking over and burning down only one post office?

Will they be satisfied with taking over and burning the thousands of police, state and individuals vehicles?

Will it be the 100’s of police they have harmed by throwing whatever the savages can get their hands on including Molotov cocktails?

Will it be after a number of people they have beaten almost to death?

It will not end until the good people of this country do something about it.

Edmund Burke, a British statesman and philosopher once said:

The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do noting

We have seen quite a bit of nothing over the last week.

It will not end until the politicians grow a spine and let the police, National Guard and if needed the military to take back control of these cities.

Why would these savages end their looting and destruction if no-one is attempting to seriously stop them? I understand the police in the cities are outnumbered that is why the national guard and if necessary the military has to come in.

Just a couple of weeks ago the media was fretting that anti-lockdown protests were endangering the public by gathering in crowds and refusing to wear masks. They were compared to Nazis for wanting to reopen their businesses and go back to work.

Governor Whitmer has called the citizens of Michigan who have been protesting her executive orders that have taken away their civil right quite a few names. On national television she actually said:

I do think the fact of the matter is these protesters in a perverse way make it likelier we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture...The whole point of them presumably is that they don't want to do that.

Have you heard her have any sharps words for the rioters who are defying her social distancing and makes orders? Has she warned them that “in a perverse way make it likelier we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture”. That would be a huge NO!

Last month New York Governor Andrew Cuomo admonished protesters asking for the state to reopen, He said at a news conference:

you have no right to jeopardize my health ... and my children's health and your children's health.

He even fined a New York City tanning salon $1,000 for reopening briefly, calling the situation "insane" and saying he already was "broke."

Last Friday, Cuomo said he "stands" with those defying stay-at-home orders:

Nobody is sanctioning the arson, and the thuggery and the burglaries, but the protesters and the anger and the fear and the frustration? Yes. Yes, and the demand is for justice.

Also last month the Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey, warned that in-person worship services would be a "public-health disaster," disregarding the people of Minneapolis’s concerns that he was violating their First Amendment rights. What is he doing now, his administration has been distributing masks to rioters, even though he banned public gatherings of 10. He was the brilliant and brave mayor who actually called for the police to retreat, abandon and surrender police a station which the savages then took over and burned to the ground. Mayor Frey said it was necessary to protect police and rioters, protect the rioters?

In a news release he stated:

The city encourages everyone to exercise caution to stay safe while participating in demonstrations, including wearing masks and physical distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19…The city has made hundreds of masks available to protesters this week.

Now thousands if not more are being egged on by the fascist group Antifa and other anarchist and fascist groups. These groups are planning and coordinating these riots and looting in multiple American cities as the mainstream manipulative media is treating these “protesters” with kid gloves. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi actually stood in front of a burning building while claiming the Minneapolis riots were mostly peaceful, and Joy Reid was blaming white supremacists for the uprising.

The Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan twitted last night that “white men” are responsible for much of the widespread destruction across the country during these protest. She tweeted:

I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men…experience the height of privilege and are co-opting peaceful demonstrations.

These fascist groups like Antifa understand that liberal governance is more consumed by how the media perceives them than protecting their own citizens and they are taking every advantage of that they can.

All this is happening as it overshadows the tragic death of George Floyd another sad commentary of these actions and how the left works.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595