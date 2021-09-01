When to Catch the Best Fall Colors in Michigan This Season

Yes, yes, we know, summer isn't officially over just yet, but it's not to soon to plan your fall color trips in Michigan.

Going to school out east, we would refer to the fall foliage gazers as "Leaf Peepers", and I always loved that term. Although there may be a lot of people out there who are not ready for summer to end, let's face it, it's hard to resist the beauty of Michigan in the fall.

Over the next few months, each state will experience its own, beautiful and unique view of fall in all its glory, and it helps to know when exactly you should plan those leaf-peeping excursions. The Weather Channel recently put out a map to help know the key times for catching the best in fall foliage for 2021.

Leaf Peeping Peaks in Michigan

According the latest fall foliage map from the WC, things will start to be bold with color in northern Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, in early October this year. For the U.P. you may want to jump across the bridge even in late September to catch some of the best colors of the season. The rest of the state will see optimal colors in early October, as will much of the Midwest.

Ranked the Best in Michigan

It's true all colors throughout the state are pretty incredible, but what tops the list? Michigan's Upper Peninsula. According to a new ranking by Trips to Discover, the U.P. ranks in the list of the "17 of the Most Spectacular Places Across the U.S. for Fall Colors". The site notes the, "best views can be found in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, along with nearly 100 waterfalls, including Bond Falls, one of the most splendid of all."

So say goodbye to summer, and gear up for some fabulous "Leaf Peeping" this fall.

