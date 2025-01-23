When Will Winter End in Michigan?

I've quickly learned what a real winter in Michigan feels like. I haven't seen grass in nearly three weeks and I've learned what sub-zero temperatures feel like.

Don't get me wrong, I'll take this over a brutal Alabama summer any day of the week. But I doubt I'm alone in wondering how much longer we've got in the Mitten State before the snow goes away and spring takes over in the Midwest.

Get our free mobile app

When Does Winter Officially End?

On the calendar, winter will officially end on March 20. This is when the spring equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere, paving the way for warmer temperatures across the country.

Winter will last roughly two more months, but of course, those of a superstitious or traditional mind may rely more on the actions of a groundhog to get a better idea of when the temps will rise for good. Groundhog Day will take place on February 2, as always. Something tells me the little guy will see his shadow this year to give us six more weeks of this weather.

Traditions aside, Michigan can still get snow showers into April. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the snow should die down in February, though March will likely bring some snow itself. Still, the almanac anticipates a cold February.

While we still have some time left to deal with this winter weather, things should be a bit more bearable soon. According to the Lansing State Journal, the Arctic Surge that has been pounding the state with snow and sub-zero temperatures is moving east, bringing about more normal and tolerable conditions.

World's Largest Snow Thermometer is in Mohawk, Michigan Michigan's Upper Peninsula is full of beautiful views, but if you're looking for the perfect 'Proof of Vacation' photo, then Keweenaw's Snow Thermometer is a must-see. Here's a look at the World's Largest Snow Thermometer. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow