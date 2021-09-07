Where are the Best Places to See Fall Colors in Michigan?

We're slowly heading into the fall months and you know what that means, beautiful vibrant fall colors in just about every part of the state of Michigan.

We all love fall colors and usually fall colors peak in the Upper and Lower Peninsulas in late September and early October.

Let's face it, there are no bad places in Michigan to see beautiful fall colors, in fact, you could take a drive in late September or early October to see great colors heading to Traverse City, Petoskey, and Harbor Springs.

We found this article from awesomemitten.com and they've come up with the best places to see fall colors in Michigan. Here are a few of my favorites:

1. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising. One of my favorites on this list. Michigan fall colors in the Upper Peninsula are fantastic, especially the town of Munising. That's a great area for waterfalls, several lighthouses, and Lake Superior. Put it all together and you have a masterpiece of terrific fall colors.

2. Visiting Mackinac Island in the Fall. Sign me up on the dotted line, please. This would be a dream come true and yet, I've never been on the island to see peak fall colors. Imagine yourself taking a horse and buggy ride throughout the island looking at all the gorgeous fall colors. That's a picture perfect moment.

3. Tunnel of Trees Scenic Heritage. People tell us that this is the perfect sight to see, thousands of trees showing off their fall colors as you make your way through the Tunnel of Trees. The route is on M-119 and it's nothing but breathtaking along Lake Michigan for miles and miles.

4. Road trip on Huron River Drive Between Dexter and Ann Arbor. Here's another great choice when it comes to peak fall colors. Driving across the Huron River is a nice sight to see with fantastic fall colors. You can also check out the Dexter Cider Mill too. What's fall without visiting a local cider mill..

There are so many wonderful destinations to check out when it comes to peak fall colors in Michigan.