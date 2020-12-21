Where Best to See the Great Conjunction in Southwest Michigan

The Great Conjunction. No, not the Great Conjunction anticipated in Jim Henson's Dark Crystal.

The real "Great Conjunction" refers to a rare moment when both Jupiter and Saturn align in the night sky on the Winter Solstice. Also known as the "Christmas Star," t's long been thought that this Great Conjunction was what the magi saw and followed leading up to Christ's birth.

According to Space.com, 2020's Great Conjunction will be the closest these planets have been to our Earth in almost 400 years. So where in Southwest Michigan can you view this extraordinary event, and what exactly are you looking for in the sky?

Great news, stargazers. Due to the fact that this will be the closest Great Conjunction in centuries, nearly everyone around the world can get a great view of the celestial happening. But if you local space enthusiasts recommend getting as far outside Kalamazoo as possible for the best view.

According to a Reddit contributor ElBearToe, you can still stay close to home and get a great seat to the action, quote:

...if you want to see the night sky, instead of driving north of GR, go south towards Schoolcraft... it's a great place to go star-gazing. 10 minutes from Kalamazoo on 131.

Rural areas and spots off the beaten path are your best shot at seeing this once in several lifetimes heavenly event. Just look to the heavens for two bright orbs traveling together on their celestial path. According to NASA, quote:

You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium... we’ll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21.”

Grab the kids, bundle up, and head make a wonderful 2020 memory under the stars.