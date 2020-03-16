Where Can You Find Free Lunches For School-Aged Children?

Unfortunately, many children in Michigan rely on our public schools to feed them and during this time of the entire states K - 12 school closures for the next month parents are wondering where they can get those free lunches.

Due to the mandatory school closing the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education on Friday, March 13 which will allow school lunches to be distributed without the requirement that students eat meals in a group setting or at school.

Starting throughout the week schools can now give free meals to school-aged children at designated pickup locations or school bus stops. Not all school districts have announced or finalized their food distribution plans and for now, are asking families to keep in contact with their local school district leaders and watch for more updates on their local school district websites.

MLive has put together a great list of where to find these free meals. In the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Area they are:

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area schools: