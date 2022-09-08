Bloody Marys: you either love them or you hate them. I personally am a big fan of combining tomato juice and vodka. Whether you're looking for a hangover cure so you can "hair of the dog" it or you're simply craving a snack with your beverage, I'm of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to bloody marys.

I'm sure you've seen pictures of some crazy towering concoctions, but where can you find those in the Kalamazoo area? Here are some places in the area to consider for your next Sunday Funday outing:

ZooCity Beastro - Portage

Located in Portage, ZooCity Beastro doesn't serve up your average Bloody Mary. Instead, they call it the "Massacre Mary" and I'd say that's an accurate description! This concoction features a side of coconut shrimp, fried pickle, mozzarella stick, jalapeño popper and a fried green tomato. It's a meal within a beverage!

The Dock at Bayview - Richland

If you're thirsty and hungry, you need to hit up The Dock. They've got some of the biggest Bloody Mary skewers I've ever seen! Everything from brownie bites, to pulled pork sliders, to meatballs are available as sides to go along with your beverage.

Main Street Pub - Multiple Locations

This chain has multiple locations throughout the Kalamazoo-area and most of them run a Bloody Mary special every Sunday-- I know the one in Portage does. With the Bloody Mary bar you'll find all the fixings: cheese cubes, pickles, olives, and more!

Honorable Mention: Friendly Grille & Tavern - Jones

They won't be serving their "Bad Ass Bloody Marys" again until Sunday, September 18 but you won't regret making the drive all the way down to Jones, MI. Top your drink with shrimp, sliders, and even some fried chicken! It doesn't get any more outrageous than that.

