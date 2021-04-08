Which COVID-19 Vaccine Is Most Effective?

Have you wondered which of the COVID-19 vaccines work the best?

There is so much unknown when dealing with a pandemic that we are all literally learning in real time, unfortunately, so are the scientists.

Now granted, scientists that have spent a life time studying infectious diseases do have an advantage but all these vaccines that have been created in the past year are all brand new, released to the public early with minimal testing which leaves a lot more to learn and unfortunately, in real time.

I don't know about you, but when I buy something I tend to jump on the net and do a bunch of research, and I admit, sometimes over researching stuff, but when buying something, I want to make the best call on the purchase as I can.

I have not had a flu shot since I was in public school and I rarely get sick. Well the flu is one thing but COVID-19 is another. So if I am going to get a shot (which I did), I want the one that has had the best results.

According to WOOD, there is no data where each COVID-19 vaccine has been directly compared to another but the experts have said, there is one common factor between all the vaccines and that is they all prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

So far around the globe there are 5 vaccines that have been approved and 1 more that is looking at being approved.

One thing to note is, the current vaccines are proving effective around the world and that is a good thing.

Here is a breakdown at how effective each vaccine has been:

2 dose vaccines from Moderna and Phizer are found to be about 95% effective at preventing illness.

1 dose Johnson & Johnson was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe illness. In areas where there are less variants of the virus the J&J was 72% effective.

AstraZeneca's 2 dose will protect against the worst outcomes but there have been questions about this vaccine causing blood clots and many are moving away from this vaccine.

I guess we will all learn more which vaccine is most effective so 5 to 7 months from now, but until then, do what you think is best for you and get vaccinated as soon as you can.