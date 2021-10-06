Which Michigan City Was Just Named The Most Haunted In The United States?

Do you believe in haunted houses? Well quite a few people do and a site called porch.com put together a report of which states have the most haunted sites. They used data obtained from an index called the Shadowlands Haunted Places. The website has indexed a very extensive catalog of the haunted sights in the United States and the world.

The creators of the Shadowlands Haunted Places stated on their site that they have thousand’s of sites in a:

“state by state, country by country listing of haunted places”

The report stated:

“Who among us hasn’t grown up hearing about a house or abandoned building on the edge of town being haunted? Stories are told of tragic events having taken place there, rumors of hearing footsteps or sounds of sobbing, and even claims of seeing ghosts. Sound familiar?’

Per porch.com and their report, you will find out:

States with the highest number of haunted sites in America

States with the highest concentration of haunted sites per 100,000 people

Large cities with the highest number of haunted sites per 100,000 people

Small cities with the highest number of haunted sites per 100,000 people

The Most Haunted City In The World...Located In Michigan

Now let’s get to the meat of this piece and that is which Michigan City was named the most haunted in the United States. Interesting because I just stayed two nights in this city/island two weekends ago. That would be Mackinac Island. The report stated:

“Topping the torrid table of the most haunted towns is Mackinac Island, MI. Its excruciatingly high ratio of 16 haunted sites per 478 people makes it the most haunted small town in America…”

I stayed at the Haan’s 1830 Inn for two nights but did not hear or see any haunted sites.

