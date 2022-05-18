Summer means so many things to an individual person, but there is one thing summer is known for collectively: wedding season. Whether it is because of the nice weather, more available options for venues, or the possible luxury of relatives and friends having available time for the festivities; the summer season is filled with weddings. With this annual season's festivities returning after Covid-19 put so many restraints on social gatherings, weddings are back in full swing in Southwest Michigan. Here is a list of local venues that you might find on your invites this season.

Rustic Venues

Blue Dress Barn

Located: 3893 Territorial Rd, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022

Known as the largest and most comfortable barn in Michigan, The Blue Dress Barn has been open and operating since 2003. With two different ceremony sites to choose from: a more traditional and historic site by two 40’ silos, or a prairie setting on grasslands along with a handcrafted birch pergola and bench. Despite the setting, each ceremony site fits 250 people and is handicap accessible.

Reservations are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from May to October. As gorgeous as this location is, the number of things included with the price of the venue makes this location even more in demand, so book fast!

Beach Venue

Shadowland on Silver Beach

Located: 333 Broad Street, St. Joseph, MI 49085

Though beach weddings have the downfall of sand, they do make beautiful venues for this memorable day. With an outdoor ceremony on the beach, and reception in the hotel, the backdrop of Lake Michigan makes this venue beautiful inside and out. Whether an intimate gathering, or a large wedding, this venue fits 50-275 guests. There is even a cocktail hour location, or your guests can visit the Silver Beach Carousel right across the covered boardwalk from the ballroom.

Drinks Venue

Warner Vineyards

Location: 706 S Kalamazoo St, Paw Paw, MI 49079

Knowing alcohol is usually one of the higher costs of a wedding, having your wedding at a winery or brewhouse might be the best way to cut costs. With a nice outdoor area along a creek for seating, an amphitheater for a live band, and a large building to enjoy, your wedding can be whatever you make it. This site can hold 50-250 guests with a large outdoor space for entertaining, and many interior rooms for a ceremony and reception this venue has the potential to transform into whatever the bride and groom want for their special day. There is even a 1914 Grand Trunk Railroad car (currently being transformed into an air bnb) for a unique option to get ready on site.

These are just a few suggestions for a variety of brides and grooms to choose from for their big day. While Southwest Michigan farmland makes a gorgeous, rustic venue, whether you plan for a small or large gathering, there are plenty of locations and businesses that offer wedding services in various styles. Which Southwest Michigan wedding venues are your favorite?

