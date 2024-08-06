Michigan Ghost Town Features a Restaurant That Feeds Bears

The state of Michigan is no stranger to the strange and interesting. This place in the Upper Peninsula captures the strange and interesting in an incredibly unique manner.

While looking for some spooky things in and around Michigan to write about, I stumbled down a rabbit hole of ghost towns. Michigan has quite a few, and most of them are up north or in the U.P.

The town of White Pine is one such town. The unincorporated community in Ontonagon County has just under 500 people living in it. The town only gained a recognized border and population statistics for the US Census in 2010, so its 'ghost town' reputation is a bit more rooted in history than reality.

After all, how many ghost towns have restaurants that are famous for feeding the local wildlife, specifically bears?

White Pine was initially a copper mining town, but as the state transitioned heavily to automotive production, workers followed. Naturally, the town got quieter until it effectively became a ghost town.

However, it still draws plenty of attention because of the famed restaurant that feeds bears. The Konteka Black Bear Resort has a restaurant that actually goes out of its way to feed the wild black bears that call the area home.

Visitors, if they're lucky, can enjoy their own meal and look on as wild bears come to have a bite to eat themselves.

Wildly enough, the Konteka Black Bear Resort also has a ton of other activities including bowling, fishing, hiking, snowmobiling and more. It's a rather popular Upper Peninsula destination, in all reality.

It seems somewhat strange to me that White Pine could even be considered a ghost town anymore. Sure, the mine itself is abandoned, but the town has such a noteworthy attraction.

According to the Resort's website, the property is for sale by the owner for just under $1 million. There's a hotel, gas station, bar, plus room for upgrades and further development. Whether you're interested in buying or visiting, more information on the Konteka Black Bear Resort can be found here.

White Pine, Ontonagon County