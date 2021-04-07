What Is Whitmer Basing Her Decisions On? Michigan Covid-19 Numbers Worse Today Than In Fall When Whitmer Shut Michigan Down

Whitmer appears to be proving what many smart people suspected was her motivation to cause as much pain to Michiganders before and around the election. Thanks Gretchen for proving us correct.

The Michigan Capitol Confidential reminded us of an executive/emergency order she had the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issue on November 15, 2020.

That order shutdown schools, school sports, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and more. That order in part read:

“The State of Michigan presently has a seven-day average of 512 cases per million people, which is five times higher than the case rate on October 1. Test positivity has increased from 3.2% in early October to 12% on November 13. And while testing has increased 78% since October 1, test positivity has increased 225% during that same time frame, indicating COVID-19 spread is happening much more quickly than tests being administered. All regions in Michigan are now at the highest risk level, with a seven-day average in excess of 150 cases per million.”

Pay particular attention to the 512 cases per million people and the test positivity rate of 12% on November 13th.

As the article in the Michigan Capitol Confidential points out on April 5th:

“Michigan’s current seven-day average case level is 534 per million, with a “test positivity” rate of 15%:

Interesting that our numbers are worse today than they were last fall but Whitmer is not ordering another lockdown like she did last fall.

So the question is what motivated her to lockdown last fall with the Covid-19 numbers we had but not today with worse Covid-19 numbers presenting themselves?

Could it be the lockdowns achieved their objective of hurting President Trump’s chances of winning Michigan and throwing the win to Biden?

Or could it be that magical Eight Ball she uses when confronted with a decision?

If it is not the numbers driving her decisions then what is?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595