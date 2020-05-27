Whitmer Believes That Abortion Makes America Great?

Governor Whitmer recently stated that she believes abortions are "life-sustaining". To help us better understand how she could ever come up with such a brilliant statement goes back to July 15th of 2018.

Even I have trouble believing somethings that the Democrats would say, do and advocate. Just as I would not have believed that Whitmer stated that a woman's ability to get an abortion is life-sustaining if I had not heard her actually say it. I would not have believed this one until I saw a picture endorsed by Governor Whitmer herself proved it.

Back on July 15th of 2018 Whitmer tweeted the following:

You can be pro-abortion and fully support the 300,000 plus abortions that Planned Parenthood commits each year. But to actually believe and advocate via a pink hat that “Planned Parenthood Makes America Great” with verbiage in her tweet that states “The future is bright.... and pink!” is an entirely another level of depravity.

We all know that Planned Parenthood is known for one thing and one thing only and that is abortions. I understand they may perform other services but even their own report as described in a National Review article stated:

The report indicates that Planned Parenthood saw 2.4 million clients in the last fiscal year. But, as has been shown by the group’s own figures, it doesn’t provide those clients with very many actual health-care services. According to the report, the only significant services offered, besides abortion, are STI and HIV tests, contraception, and pregnancy tests. Last year, it provided only 235,000 well-woman exams and 32,000 “family practice services,” despite executives’ repeated claims that the group is an average health-care provider offering a vast selection of regular health-care services.

For the Governor of Michigan to believe that “Planned Parenthood Makes America Great” with verbiage in her tweet that states “The future is bright.... and pink!” is all you need to know about her and what is behind many of her actions today.

