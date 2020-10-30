Whitmer Decides A Gathering Is 2 People Or More Punishable Up To Six Months In Jail

Many may have already heard that Governor Whitmer continues to issue her new executive orders through Robert Gordon, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She is doing so due to the fact that the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that all of her Covid actions since April 30th of this year have been illegal and unconstitutional.

Many may also have only heard that her new executive order issued via Gordon limited non-residential indoor gatherings without fixed seating to 50 people, that limit was reduced from 500, and restrict individual table sizes at restaurants to six people.

The new executive order issued by Whitmer through Gordon also states:

"All dine-in food service establishments must maintain accurate records of the names and phone numbers of patrons who purchase food for consumption on the premises, and the date and time of entry."

That is certainly not going to cause any problems at restaurants.

What you are not hearing reporting about from the mainstream manipulative news is that Whitmer has redefined a gathering in Michigan to 2 people, Section 1(f) states the definition of a gathering as:

“Gathering” means any occurrence where two or more persons from more than one household are present in a shared space.”

In section 2: Attendance limitations at gatherings section (b-1) she states:

Gatherings are permitted only as follows: (1) Indoor gatherings of up to 10 persons occurring at a residence are permitted (face coverings are strongly recommended for such gatherings

That must be 10 people from the same family because why else would the define a gathering as they did? At best once again her orders are extremely ambiguous.

What happens if you disobey Whitmer’s orders? Her new executive order states:

“While continuing to focus on encouraging voluntary compliance with its Emergency Orders, MDHHS has also issued rules that set forth fines for violations of these epidemic orders. Violations are punishable by a civil fine up to $1,000 and may also be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months or a fine of not more than $200, or both. In addition, failure to comply with orders may violate a business or professional’s licensure requirements or present a workplace safety violation. Residents seeking to report violations should consult the COVID complaints page to find the appropriate department. For general failures to wear a mask or physical distance, residents may call their local law enforcement’s non-emergency line.”

If they catch you or someone snitches on you having a “gathering” of 2 or more people not from the same household you could be fined up to $1,000 and could go to prison for not more than 6 months, come on Gretchen.

Let us look at the positive side of this new order. It could be a great excuse to get out of seeing the in-laws during the Christmas holidays. Sorry cannot come to your holiday party Governor Whitmer has thrown me in jail because we had 3 people not from our household over for Thanksgiving Dinner.

Did Whitmer just become the Grinch who stole Thanksgiving and possibly Christmas?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595