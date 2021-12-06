Whitmer Executive Directive: Electric Cars And Clean Energy Jobs

Governor Whitmer is getting ahead of federal funds for electrically powered vehicles. The state of Michigan is expected to receive billions of dollars, across the next five years, specifically for electric vehicles, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. On Monday, an executive directive was issued by Whitmer to state departments and agencies to ready the state: to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and create good-paying clean energy jobs.

“Right now, we have an historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to save drivers time and money while creating good-paying clean energy jobs for Michiganders,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With this executive directive, we are getting ready to deliver critical resources to communities across Michigan empowering them to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification.”

The ED directs state departments to take a range of actions to help Michigan build the future of mobility and electrification, including:

  • Putting Michigan workers and businesses first, prioritizing in-state businesses and workers as the state continues building up electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
  • Helping local communities build more efficiently, using the “dig once” principle to complete work on electric vehicle chargers, pipes, high-speed internet, roads, and other utilities simultaneously wherever possible.
  • Working with the legislature to leverage the federal dollars we have to position Michigan as the national leader in electric vehicles and save drivers time and money on their commutes.
  • Prioritizing the growth of Michigan’s advance mobility workforce through education, training, and talent acquisition programs.
  • Optimizing the placement of electric vehicle charging stations across the state to facilitate long-distance travel and daily commuting in rural, urban, and suburban areas.
  • Working with utilities and other stakeholders to consider electric vehicle charging needs in all new distribution system upgrades and utility distribution plans.
  • Expanding on current initiatives to assist fleets in transitioning to clean fuels.

To view the full executive directive, click the link below:

