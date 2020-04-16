Seven governors, including Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, are forming a pact to plan when their states will take steps to reopen the economy.

The other governors are Mike DeWine from Ohio, Tony Evers from Wisconsin, Tim Walz from Minnesota, J.B. Pritzker from Illinois and Andy Beshear from Kentucky. DeWine and Holcomb are Republicans, while the other five are Democrats.

“Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens," Whitmer said in a press release. "We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education."

Whitmer added that the pact doesn't mean all seven states will open for business at the same time.

“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time," Whitmer said. "But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”

