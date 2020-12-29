Whitmer: If You Believe COVID-19 Is Very Serious Then Why…

We are informed almost every day by Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, or someone in her administration that the Covid-19 virus is a serious problem to the people of Michigan and the world.

If you believe that to be true Governor Whitmer then why doesn’t your administration take it seriously enough to report the Covid-19 positive cases and deaths daily?

A few months ago Whitmer stopped reported the Covid-19 positive cases and deaths daily and decided to skip Sundays. She has her administration report Sunday numbers on Monday.

Now we find that she decided that her Administration’s Covid-19 positive cases and deaths daily were not important enough to report on Thursday 12-24-20 through Saturday 12-26-20.

I have been inputting into a spreadsheet the daily Covid-19 positive cases and death numbers for the state of Michigan, the United States and the world. I found no numbers reported for Michigan for Wednesday 12-23-20 through Friday 12-25-20.

I did find the following Michigan numbers reported on Saturday 12-26-20:

Total Confirmed Cases 477,269 Total COVID-19 Deaths 12,029 Thursday, Friday & Saturday Confirmed Cases 7,341* Thursday, Friday & Saturday COVID-19 Deaths 254** *Note on cases (12/26/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, December 23rd. Over the three days, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,447 per day. **The deaths announced today includes 188 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information. 12-26-2020

From https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus on 12-27-20

If I was the Governor and I believed that the Covid-19 virus was serious and my administration's numbers were accurate and important I would be reporting those numbers daily.

Perhaps she does not believe that the virus is as serious as she and her administration states or the numbers her administration reports are not very accurate. My call is the second one, her numbers are not accurate at all.

As a side note: what interesting happened on December 14th? That was the last day that the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center (CRC) reported the number of people recovered from Covid-19 in the United States. On December 15th their Global Recovered number dropped by approximately 6.3 million people. That drop was due to their removal of the number of people who were reported as recovered in the United States. No explanation, no number or email address to contact them to ask them why. The Center for Disease Control's (CDC) website does not report the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the United States either.

I wonder why?

