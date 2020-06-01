I find it very interesting that Michigans Governor Whitmer is criticizing Michigans Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey by saying she “hopes that eventually, his emotions will stop getting the better of him”.

Is that not a very sexist statement made by Whitmer? Could you imagine how the mainstream manipulative news would be covering something like this if Senator Shirkey was to say that he “hopes that eventually” her “emotions will stop getting the better of” her?

Whitmer was responding to Senator Shirkey's and others' concerns that she was allowing her office to deceive the citizens of Michigan and the country about her husband attempting to get their boat put into a lake ahead of us mere mortals. For those of you who may not have heard about “boatgate” Whitmer's husband called the business that dry-docked their boat and asked for their boat to be put into the lake located close to their summer home. The owner of the company posted what transpired on their Facebook page, which is no longer visible to the public:

This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend...Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.

The owner went on to say:

Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?

In a speech last week on the floor of the Senate, Senator Shirkey said the Governor had lied to his office concerning “boatgate” (my word not his) regarding her and her husband's extent of guilt. Shirkey said the governor’s office denied the story even after it was determined the source was credible.

Shirkey stated:

How can we trust the governor? How can the citizens of Michigan trust the governor...What else is she willing to lie about if she lied about putting a boat into water?

Whitmer eventually came forward after this elitist act by her and her husband and admitted that the reports were all true. She stated:

Knowing it wouldn't make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue

Last Thursday at press conference Whitmer said she was “very distressed” to hear the Senators comments and went on to say:

He has my phone number and could have called me if he had a question...I’m going to keep doing that in hopes that eventually, his emotions will stop getting the better of him and he’ll come back to the table and start to work with me to really make sure that we’ve got a great agenda that supports the economic rebound that we all want to see

Just a brilliant way to foster a working relationship.

What I find interesting is her criticism of Shirkey and his emotions when many of her decisions since she was voted in as Governor appear to be almost completely emotionally driven, especially since she took total control over the state of Michigan using a 1945 emergency declaration law.

Before the COVID pandemic, she walked away from the budget negotiating table because she stated she was not getting what she wanted. That is completely an emotionally driven action.

Then we have most of her executive orders issued during her emergency declarations that are not based on science or common sense, after that all we have left is emotion or purely politically driven. How do you explain her deeming that abortions are essential, in fact, she stated they are life-sustaining but not allowing biopsies, knee or hip replacements and many other procedures. She in fact got in between the doctor-patient relationship and would not even allow the doctor to determine what was medically necessary and if the hospital had the capacity to perform the surgery.

I would like to point out once again what would happen to a male politician who makes a claim that a female politician is emotional.

He would be crucified by the media, ask yourself why her very nasty comments are not.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595