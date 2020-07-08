Whitmer Is Considering Shutting Down Michigan’s Economy Again

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 has come down dramatically even with the number of positive cases slightly rising. With that in mind for some reason, Governor Whitmer told CNN yesterday that she is considering shutting down Michigan’s economy in part or whole once again.

Whitmer told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota;

I’ve got to tell you, I want to reengage this economy more than anyone, but I’m not going to do it if it is too risky to do so, and that’s why we’re staying focused on the epidemiology. I’m not going to be bullied into moving before it’s safe, and if we have to move back we’re gonna

Former Stanford University Medical Center Chief of Neuroradiology and current senior fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution Dr. Scott Atlas was interviewed on Fox News and stated that there's been a heavy focus on an uptick in cases, especially in places where governors either have reinstated or have further enforced restrictions:

When we see this focus on more cases, it doesn't really matter how many cases -- it only matters who gets the cases. We know that the infection-fatality rate for people under 70 is 0.04 percent -- that's less than or equal to the seasonal flu

He went on to say:

The cases themselves should not be and were never the focus. It's only the tragic consequences of the cases. When we look at the cases in every state, the overwhelming majority are younger and healthier people.

The good news is despite the increase in COVID-19 infections in a number of states, the death rate from COVID-19 is actually decreasing dramatically:

I realize we have to wait to see the story play out here, but right now, the cases are going up for three weeks and we have no increase, in fact, we have a decrease in death rates. It doesn't matter if you get the illness if you're going to fully recover and be fine from it -- That's what people must understand. For younger healthier people, there's not a high risk from this disease at all.

I would recommend you listen to Dr. Scott Atlas's entire interview it is only 5 minutes long but very informative and thought-provoking. Why is Whitmer looking only at the number of positive cases that her administration reports as positive and not the dramatic reduction in deaths and mortality rate of the virus which is now on par with the common flu? Also, remember Dr. Birx stated that she believed the state's Governor's thus the CDC were inflating their death numbers by at least 25%:

The Post reported that Birx and others feared that the CDC's statistics on mortality rate and case counts were inflated by up to 25%.

With that’s being said we must really question why Whitmer would make those comments on CNN yesterday.

Could there be an ulterior motive?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595