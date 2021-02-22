Whitmer Issues Executive Orders Like A Pez Dispenser

If the state feels the need to have certain regulations then why in certain times does the state disregards them? Governor Whitmer just signed another Executive Order No. 2021-3 titled “Declaration of State of Energy Emergency” that tells propane distributors to disregard certain regulations.

This new executive order (EO) will temporarily (February 20th through February 28th) suspend Michigan regulations on propane commercial driver hours. The drivers will be allowed to immediately deliver energy to homes and businesses.

In a press release with the executive order Whitmer stated:

“With a cold wave gripping the country, our top priority right now is ensuring that Michigan families and businesses have the home heating fuel we need to stay warm...While I am confident that our state has the energy supply we need to get through these cold winter days, we aren’t taking any chances after what happened in Texas this week. All of Michigan’s neighboring states, and the majority of states in the nation, are under some form of federal or state energy emergency declaration. With today’s order, Michigan will allow expanded flexibility for drivers to ensure the supply of home heating fuel can be delivered across the state without delay or interruption.”

The release went on to state:

“The order exempts motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits. Any provision of a state statute, order, or rule pertaining to the hours-of-service is suspended. This exemption and suspension apply to all highways in Michigan, including the national system of interstate and defense highways.”

This executive order in part states:

“Motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil are exempt from compliance with MCL 480.11a and any other applicable state statute, order, or rule substantially similar to MCL 480.11a, and 49 CFR Part 395. Any provision of a state statute, order, or rule pertaining to the hours-of-service is suspended. This exemption and suspension apply to all highways in Michigan, including the national system of interstate and defense highways.”

Here are my thoughts on this executive order or any EO that suspends regulations. We are all told that the government issues these regulations to protect us, little people, from harming ourselves. If that is true why would you ever suspend any regulations?

You really must ask yourself are these regulations really needed?

By doing so are these politicians, including Whitmer, telling us they are not truly needed?

