Whitmer Nominated For Time’s Person Of The Year Apparently Tyranny Is One Way To Get There

The definition of tyranny from Merriam-Webster is:

oppressive power

especially: oppressive power exerted by government

the tyranny of a police state

a government in which absolute power is vested in a single ruler

Is that not exactly what Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, has been forcing on the residents of Michigan? Even after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that her executive orders/edicts were illegal and unconstitutional that did not stop her. She then kept her tyrannical power in place by issuing those exact same executive orders/edicts through Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

She issued most of her orders with not only no science behind them by some contrary to the science i.e. in-person classroom education.

Apparently, that is all it takes for Time Magazine to nominate you for Person of the year. The fact that she was the head of a state that allowed so much cheating in the last election is what could have pushed her over the nomination line.

Did they not know that this same Governor Whitmer purposely sent COVID-19 positive patients back to their nursing homes. Those executive orders and her complete refusal to protect the other senior citizens at those homes caused close to 4,000 deaths and rising compromising about one-third of the COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.

You should know that Time's Person of the Year, isn't necessarily acclamatory. Former Managing Editor Walter Isaacson stated in the 1998 issue that it is given to “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse”.

Could this be the first time a politician has been nominated that has articles of impeachment introduced against them? The articles of impeachment were introduced by Republican state representative Beau M. LaFave. He and many in Michigan believe she has "exceeded her constitutional authority" when it comes to coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns. Even the Board of Commissioners of Kalkaska County, a county in northern Michigan, voted in favor of impeaching Governor Whitmer. This vote required the legislature to consider the articles of impeachment.

Representative LaFave stated in the articles of impeachment:

"Whereas, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gretchen E. Whitmer has acted in conflict with her constitutional duties as Governor. She has exceeded her constitutional authority, violated the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issued orders that are not in the best interests of the people of this state, and used the Pandemic as an opportunity to reward political allies. These actions are a matter of public record, primarily in the form of executive orders and the enforcement thereof; now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives, that Gretchen E. Whitmer, Governor of the state of Michigan, is impeached for corrupt conduct in office and for crimes and misdemeanors"

Among other Whitmer is in the running with:

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Rapper Kanye West

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Pope Francis

Singer Billie Eilish

Anthony Fauci

Prince Harry

Artist Megan Thee Stallion

Vice President Mike Pence

Global warming activist Greta Thunberg, who won in 2019

Artist Bad Bunny

Black Lives Matter activists

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

Would you vote for her as Person of the year?

According to the Detroit News “as of Wednesday night, 81% of voters weighed in on the Whitmer choice with no”.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595