Whitmer Orders All Students K-5 To Wear Masks Goes Against CDC Data And Science

Governor Whitmer constantly tells us she is informed by the science yet she consistently signs orders opposite of what science finds and states.

Whitmer first signs executive orders against what science determines she should not do which is to send COVID-19 elderly people right back to their nursing homes. Approximately 33% of Michigan’s COVID-19 death count numbers are due to her executive order. In fact, studies have found 35- 50% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are in nursing homes and most could have been prevented.

Now Whitmer has signed Executive Order (EO) 2020-185 titled “Amendment to the Provision of preK–12 education for the 2020–2021 school year order”. This EO will force all Michigan students in grades K-5 in the southern part of the state to wear face masks in their classrooms starting Oct. 5th. If it is so important to her and the health of the students and teachers why is she waiting until October 5th, everyone owns masks?

In a press release they state:

“This new mask requirement is so important to protect students and educators, and to keep our schools open.”

Whitmer says she believes science, apparently only the science she needs to keep control over the entire state. The U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 10th updated its estimated Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) parameters to include age-specific data showing the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 survives.

CDC’s new IFR estimates broken down by age for its “COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios” for survival rates are:

0-19 years old survivability rate is 99.997%

20-49 years old survivability rate is 99.98%

50-69 years old survivability rate is 99.5%

Whitmer presumably saw these numbers and is still issuing Executive Orders and not rescinding everyone she still has in place. For critical thinkers, this has got to make you scratch your head.

According to the National Children’s Hospital their no statistical difference between the Flu and COVID-19 when it comes to:

Hospitalizations

Deaths

Mechanical ventilation

Due to Whitmer’s actions today you can now expect her to close businesses, schools and force adults and children to wear masks every Flu season or she would appear very hypocritical every Flu season she is in office if she did not.

Why are Whitmer and other Governor’s doing this to “we the people” and our economy?

You decide.

