Whitmer Plans To Allocate $250 Million To State Parks

Michigan state parks are set to receive a big monetary boost soon.

We all know that being outdoors in Michigan during the summer is amazing. From lakes to parks to downtown areas, there is no shortage of things to do. Now, state parks all over Michigan will see a $250 million boost from the American Rescue Plan.

Michigan boasts over 10 million acres of public land, 103 state parks and recreation areas, 1,300 boating access sites, over 13,000 miles of trails, and more. All of these things add up to a tremendous amount of income for the state and will boost the Michigan tourism industry.

Currently, the state parks in Michigan have a backlog of over $264 million in deferred maintenance for aging historic structures, camping facilities, water and sanitary systems, and more. The $250 million from the American Rescue Plan will definitely help right that ship. The new funds will help modernize the state parks and recreation areas, as well as, help to attract tourism into the communities still hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here of some examples of what the new funds will be used for:

$2.5 million to Algonac State Park for restroom and shower facilities, repair roads, update the electric system, and more.

$1.6 million to Cheboygan State Park to replace the water and sewer system and fix electric systems.

$4 million will be used for a complete restoration of the Lake Linden Trail that was destroyed in the Father's Day Flood in 2018.

To learn more about how the funding will be used for the state parks in Michigan, click here.

Source: Michigan.gov