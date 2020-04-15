Whitmer: Row Boat Yes Motorized Boat No!

I must admit this one confuses me somewhat. Why can someone use a rowboat, canoe, sailboat and kayak but not a motorized boat?

Under the Frequently Ask Question list you will find the following:

Q: Does boating constitute “outdoor activity” under the new executive order? A: Physical outdoor activity like kayaking, canoeing, and sailing is permitted under the order, but using a motorboat, a jet ski, or other similar watercraft is not. Any outdoor activity permitted under the order, including boating, must be done in a manner consistent with social distancing, and individuals should use only their own equipment to prevent the transmission of the virus through the touching of shared surfaces. Additionally, in accordance with section 2 of the order, persons not part of a single household may not boat together. While some boating is permitted under the order, the provision of boating services or supplies does not itself constitute critical infrastructure work, and businesses and operations may not designate workers to come to work for that purpose. As needed, these businesses and operations may designate workers to leave their home for work if their in-person presence is strictly necessary to conduct the minimum basic operations listed in section 4(b) of the order. Minimum basic operations do not include serving members of the public. The order, however, does permit in-person work necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of sites otherwise open to the public for outdoor physical activity permitted under the order. All in-person work permitted under the order must be done in accordance with the mitigation measures listed in section 10 of the order.

Last Friday the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the ban on motorized boats was an attempt to:

reduce the movement of, and contact among, people

This reduction they believe would happen was to slow the virus spread. The DNR website stated:

The DNR has received many reports about heavy use of boat launches across the state and the subsequent congregation of people at these launches in violation of social distancing requirements, and in a manner that threatens public health...in addition, people who use motorized watercraft typically need to procure secondary services for their craft, such as parts and gasoline, that could unnecessarily increase contact with others and spread disease.

I understand that parts and gasoline would be needed but let's be honest these same people are buying gasoline for their vehicles to go grocery shopping. Yes, they would be purchasing more to fill their boat tanks but does it make that much of a difference? Think about this, to take your rowboat, canoe, sailboat and kayak to the lake you are going to have to fill up your gas tank. Is there anyone in the Governor's office who is attempting to apply common sense to some of her stepping on our civil rights?

What about people who already have their boats in their docks and just need to be lowered into the lake. Why can they not use them?

Just some questions I have concerning these draconian decrees that are stepping all over our civil rights.

Why are we talking about boating because personal fishing still is allowed, but charter fishing is not.

Interesting because would you not need to buy gasoline to drive to go fishing?

