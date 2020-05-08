Whitmer – Stay Home Through The 28th

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is announcing her 77th Executive Order in connection with the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Lots of people in the state are not pleased. Conversely, many appreciate her efforts and believe it is worthwhile to close the state and shut down the economy. The Executive Order outlines two major items. First, the Governor’s unilateral shutdown order for the state is now extended through Thursday, the 28th. Another two weeks. The second item is the Governor’s 6 phase restart plan. According to the Governor, we're halfway through. The level three position she has determined we are at is labeled “Flattening”. The explanation text reads, “The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs”. The Governor’s additional comments about her unilateral shutdown include, “The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk and wipes out all the progress we've made. That's why we will continue to monitor the spread of this virus, hospital capacity, testing rates, and more as we work toward reaching the ‘improving’ phase.” The most recent related Executive Order extended the Governor’s shutdown of the state through the 15th but allows some types of businesses to get going again, mainly construction and real estate.

