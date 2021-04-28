Whitmer Tells Us That She May Allow Us To Do More Things

Yesterday the Center for Disease Control (CDC) changed their advice on Masks wearing outside. They now advise that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a large crowd of strangers.

Two very simple questions from a simple man who has common sense.

When you see someone outside with a mask how will the “authorities” or residents of the United States know who is fully vaccinated? What is their definition of a “large crowd” because Biden or the CDC has not defined that?

What game are these people playing and I hope more people will, as the Black Crowes sang, start “Seeing things for the first time”.

The CDC also advised that those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some instances. Please see the above two questions and let me add a third one for this advice. What “instances” are acceptable for unvaccinated people to be outside and not wear a mask?

Simple questions destroy their entire arguments because there is no true science behind what they are doing.

The Detroit News reported that after a worker safety news conference in Macomb County Whitmer said:

"I would anticipate forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us...The more people that get vaccinated, the more things we'll be able to do. But, we are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan."

Isn’t that kind of her?

Perhaps she has not seen the science that came from the federal government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) finding that:

“the case fatality rate is considerably less than 1%. This was confirmed by the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from US stating, “the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 are similar to those of severe seasonal influenza”, having a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%.”

The NIH also found that:

“The physical properties of medical and non-medical facemasks suggest that facemasks are ineffective to block viral particles due to their difference in scales.”

Or perhaps she has not seen the latest science on social distancing that I reported on yesterday. This week a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professors Martin Z. Bazant, professor of chemical engineering and applied mathematics, and John W.M. Bush, professor of applied mathematics found the following about social distancing:

“The distancing isn’t helping you that much and it’s also giving you a false sense of security because you’re as safe at 6 feet as you are at 60 feet if you’re indoors. Everyone in that space is at roughly the same risk, actually”

The American public are far ahead of these power-hungry elites about this discussion. We understand common sense, if you are outside you do not need to wear a mask, if you want to fine do so. If you are inside and you are fully vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask, if you feel you should to make other people feel better fine wear one.

Why are people who are fully vaccinated being told to wear a face mask? The CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said to protect the unvaccinated. Really, how far are they going to take that excuse? How about because some people refuse to work and only live off of government the rest of us refuse to work in solidarity with them? We certainly do not want them to feel bad, do we?

