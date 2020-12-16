Whitmer Urges You To Cancel All Christmas Plans Except For Your Household

Yesterday during a Press Conference in which no Press people were shown Whitmer said the following:

"If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays — we urge you to reconsider”

Thus cancel any Christmas celebration unless it is in your own home and I hear she will possibly urge people to stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask while in your own home. Ten months ago no one would have dreamed of ordering people to wear masks in their own homes. The State of Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Wolf did exactly that when he announced on November 17th new COVID rules, including wearing a mask in your own home:

Whitmer then stated that:

“Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season."

The Department of Health and Human Services has on their website estimates of hospitalization rates across the United States. You can download reports and see the exact numbers that are being reported from hospitals and states.

The Department of Health and Human Services states that their data comes from "estimated from hospital submissions, either reported through their state or reported through HHS Protect”.

Off of those reports and data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Just the News website reported the following:

“The HHS numbers belie forecasts of impending collapse of the U.S. medical system. As of Saturday, the department estimated that hospitals nationwide were at about 75% capacity. ICU beds were even lower, at 63.5%. Patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 occupied just under 15% of all beds nationwide.”

The Detroit News is reporting that according to someone, they do not define who is reporting this number and that is interesting, as of:

“Saturday, 3,739 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including 860 in critical care and 514 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 81% capacity, according to state data. That's compared to about 2,936 COVID inpatients hospitalized a month ago, including 595 in the ICU”

Whitmer went on to say:

"Simply put, what we're doing is working…The vast majority of Michiganders are taking this seriously and doing their purpose to help us eradicate this virus. So to the Michiganders and business owners who have doubled down on mask-wearing social distancing and limiting indoor gatherings for COVID-19 thrives."

How is it working this time but did not work the last time you shut down the state economically? All those people you threw out of work, all those businesses that were crushed and have disappeared forever, for what? To shut down again.

Thanksgiving was on November 26th. We are told by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that if you actually do contract COVID-19 your symptoms would start to appear approximately within 5 days.

The LA Times recently reported:

“It can take time for COVID-19 symptoms to worsen following exposure to the coronavirus. While most people only experience mild or no symptoms at all, it can take roughly a week or so before severe illness strikes for those who do end up experiencing life-threatening symptoms.”

Hmm “most people only experience mild or no symptoms at all”. Not hearing often or not at all in most mainstream media are you?

Below is a portion of an Excel spreadsheet of COVID-19 Data points for the state of Michigan that I have been updating daily.

Date # of Positive Cases # of Deaths Difference Positive Cases Death Diff Vital Records Review deaths 16-Nov 264,576 8,049 12,763 55 17-Nov 272,034 8,128 7,458 79 24 18-Nov 277,806 8,190 5,772 62 19-Nov 285,398 8,324 7,592 134 61 20-Nov 295,177 8,377 9,779 53 21-Nov 302,705 8,478 7,528 101 59 22-Nov 302,705 8,478 0 0 23-Nov 314,216 8,543 11,511 65 24-Nov 320,506 8,688 6,290 145 51 25-Nov 324,779 8,761 4,273 73 26-Nov 324,779 8,761 0 0 27-Nov 341,941 8,933 17,162 172 108 28-Nov 350,021 9,036 8,080 103 70 29-Nov 350,021 9,036 0 0 30-Nov 360,449 9,134 10,428 98 1-Dec 366,242 9,324 5,793 190 30 2-Dec 373,197 9,405 6,955 81 3-Dec 380,343 9,580 7,146 175 112 4-Dec 389,032 9,661 8,689 81 5-Dec 395,036 9,854 6,004 193 145 6-Dec 395,036 9,854 0 0 7-Dec 404,386 9,947 9,350 93 8-Dec 410,295 10,138 5,909 191 79 9-Dec 415,200 10,213 4,905 75 10-Dec 421,137 10,395 5,937 182 132 11-Dec 426,294 10,456 5,157 61 12-Dec 430,780 10,662 4,486 206 176 13-Dec 430,780 10,662 0 0 14-Dec 437,985 10,752 7,205 90 15-Dec 442,715 10,935 4,730 183 71

Day 5 would be December 1st, do you see a surge in our numbers? In fact, there were no super spreader events from Thanksgiving gatherings as we were told was going to happen.

I wonder why?

The Vital Records Review column is described by Whitmer as:

“Note on deaths (12/15/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 71 additional deaths identified by this methodology.”

Basically, if your attending physician did not put on your death certificate your death was COVID-19 related but you tested positive, according to the state, for COVID-19 in the past we are going to say you died of COVID-19. To date, Whitmer has added to Michigan’s death count approximately 1,900 deaths in this category.

Will you be staying away from everyone at Christmas as your Governor “urges” you too?

