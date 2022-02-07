The Who Coming To Detroit In October 2022 For “The Who Hits Back!” Tour

The Who are ready to hit the road once again and will be making a stop in Detroit on October 4th at Little Caesar's Arena for their "The Who Hits Back!" tour. The announcement was made this morning on there website, which includes a leg starting this Spring and picking back up in the fall:

The iconic band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to US venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour, which wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates. THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour (see complete list of dates below) will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the US and Canada.

Tickets On Sale

The release says American Express Card Members can buy their tickets before the general public beginning, Monday, February 7th at 10.00am ET through Thursday, February 10th at 10.00pm. General tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 11th at 10.00am here.

A Show To Remember

The last time The Who came through Michigan was in 2019 for their Moving On! tour, which opened at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The band, like this tour, was backed by a full orchestra, and also featured the live debut of the the song "Imagine A Man" off the By Numbers album, which had only ever been performed by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend once respectively as solo artists. Many of the shows that are on this years tour are re-scheduled dates from their cancelled 2020 tour.