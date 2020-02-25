Who Has The Best Burger In The Southwest Michigan Area?

It is Fat Tuesday so let us roll with this one. Who does not love a great burger, it may be the quintessential American meal. MLive is attempting to determine who has the best burger in different areas of the state and for a person who loves burgers, I am all on board attempting to help them out.

Below is a list of restaurants that readers submitted for the vote of the best burger in Southwest Michigan. I would like to know if you have been to any of these restaurants and have eaten their burgers. If so are they worthy of the list?

Also are there any burger joints that are not on this list that should be such as the burger at Black Rock in Portage. I had their burger and it was awesome. Or the Corned Beef Burger (#18) at the Burger Town Grille in Portage, my wife thought it was mighty tasty and is one of her favorites burgers she has ever eaten. How did that place not make the list?GOATburger

You can vote by clicking on the following hotlink: Vote Now!

Here they are in no particular order:

The Burger Bro., Kalamazoo

Schaendorf Brewing Company, Allegan

Nonla Burger, Kalamazoo

Latitude 42, Kalamazoo

Tujax Tavern, Delton

Prairie Lake Tavern, Sturgis

Corky’s Drive-In Restaurant, Allegan

Studio Grill, Kalamazoo

Figg’s, Battle Creek

Maude’s Taphouse, Otsego

Ray Ray’s Italian Beef, Kalamazoo

The Hangar, Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Beer Exchange, Kalamazoo

RJ’s Sports Bar, Portage

Bird Dog Restaurant, Mattawan

Lake Burger, Kalamazoo

Duck Inn-Waddle Out Lounge, Kalamazoo

Barney’s Bar, Bedford

T’s Tap, Coloma

Richland Pub, Richland

Laura’s Little Burger Joint, Decatur

VFW Post 827, Kalamazoo

Salt of the Earth, Fennville

The Blackbird Waterhouse, Coloma

The Fly Inn, Plainwell

Big T Lounge, Lawton

Niskers Char-Grill & Slap Shot Hockey Bar, Kalamazoo

Gibby’s Bar & Grill, Mendon

Village Hide-A-Way, Vicksburg

Maggie’s Cafe, Kalamazoo

Rhino’s Hometown Pub, Plainwell

Wax Wings Brewery, Kalamazoo

Territorial Brewing Company, Springfield

Louie's Trophy House, Kalamazoo

