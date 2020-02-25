Who Has The Best Burger In The Southwest Michigan Area?
It is Fat Tuesday so let us roll with this one. Who does not love a great burger, it may be the quintessential American meal. MLive is attempting to determine who has the best burger in different areas of the state and for a person who loves burgers, I am all on board attempting to help them out.
Below is a list of restaurants that readers submitted for the vote of the best burger in Southwest Michigan. I would like to know if you have been to any of these restaurants and have eaten their burgers. If so are they worthy of the list?
Also are there any burger joints that are not on this list that should be such as the burger at Black Rock in Portage. I had their burger and it was awesome. Or the Corned Beef Burger (#18) at the Burger Town Grille in Portage, my wife thought it was mighty tasty and is one of her favorites burgers she has ever eaten. How did that place not make the list?GOATburger
Here they are in no particular order:
- The Burger Bro., Kalamazoo
- Schaendorf Brewing Company, Allegan
- Nonla Burger, Kalamazoo
- Latitude 42, Kalamazoo
- Tujax Tavern, Delton
- Prairie Lake Tavern, Sturgis
- Corky’s Drive-In Restaurant, Allegan
- Studio Grill, Kalamazoo
- Figg’s, Battle Creek
- Maude’s Taphouse, Otsego
- Ray Ray’s Italian Beef, Kalamazoo
- The Hangar, Kalamazoo
- Kalamazoo Beer Exchange, Kalamazoo
- RJ’s Sports Bar, Portage
- Bird Dog Restaurant, Mattawan
- Lake Burger, Kalamazoo
- Duck Inn-Waddle Out Lounge, Kalamazoo
- Barney’s Bar, Bedford
- T’s Tap, Coloma
- Richland Pub, Richland
- Laura’s Little Burger Joint, Decatur
- VFW Post 827, Kalamazoo
- Salt of the Earth, Fennville
- The Blackbird Waterhouse, Coloma
- The Fly Inn, Plainwell
- Big T Lounge, Lawton
- Niskers Char-Grill & Slap Shot Hockey Bar, Kalamazoo
- Gibby’s Bar & Grill, Mendon
- Village Hide-A-Way, Vicksburg
- Maggie’s Cafe, Kalamazoo
- Rhino’s Hometown Pub, Plainwell
- Wax Wings Brewery, Kalamazoo
- Territorial Brewing Company, Springfield
- Louie's Trophy House, Kalamazoo
