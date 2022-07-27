I'm all for a good debate! The latest topic to get Kalamazoo-area residents all riled up on social media is not about the upcoming election or the recent decriminalization of public urination downtown-- the internet is fighting over who has the better Target store.

"Target runs" have grown to be a cliché, but there's something about the red bullseye that sets it apart from other local Meijer or Walmart stores. I'm sure I speak for the majority of Target fanatics when I say there's something magical about roaming the aisles at Target without a purpose. You never know what you're looking for until it finds you.

There are two Target stores in the greater Kalamazoo area, one on West Main and one in Portage off of Westnedge. I'm sure u/chickenpuggetz was asking a seemingly innocent enough question on Reddit when they posted,

Which Target is better? Thoughts? Just want one that's more low-key but still stocked semi-well...Store anxiety is real rn

Naturally, a hard-hitting question like that opened up a can of worms! Here's what local Target shoppers had to say:

"Avoid portage when possible. Sorry portage (no I’m not)" - RocketSZN

"Never even been to the portage target, I love the W Main one!! Super friendly staff and it’s always clean and relatively well stocked." - midgethepuff

"I've just experienced untidy shelves, tags and trash on the floor, and a few times a very messy restroom. (retail is a tough job, I super appreciate the folks that work there) maybe portage just gets more traffic/ or messy customers." - getbetterhumans

I'll be honest, I've only ever been to the Target on West Main and have never had any issues there. I can't recall that I've ever been to the Portage Target and now I'm a little wary about going.

Which do you think is the superior Target in the Kalamazoo area? Or are you #TeamMeijer all the way?