Have A Felony? These Michigan Spots Will Still Hire You

I saw a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page, that I thought I would share with you. Someone was asking about local companies and or businesses that hire convicted felons. I do believe everyone deserves a second chance and apparently I am not the only one who thinks so. I was pleasantly surprised to see how many local (and national) companies that do indeed hire felons.

If you have a past (and who doesn't) you will not be turned away because of your felony. I am certainly not saying that you will be hired instantly at any of the businesses listed below, that is all on you and how you present yourself during an interview - not your record.

  • Ace Hardware
  • Applebee's
  • AT&T
  • Bed, Bath & Beyond
  • Best Western
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • Chili's
  • Chipotle
  • Cintas
  • Dairy Queen
  • Enterprise Auto Rental
  • Family Dollar Store
  • Federal Express
  • Goodwill
  • Good Year Tire
  • Home Depot
  • IHop
  • Kohl's
  • Papa John's
  • Pepsi Co.
  • Pet Smart
  • Pet Co.
  • Pizza Hut
  • Red Lobster
  • Red Robin
  • Sav-A-Lot Foods
  • Sam's Club
  • Subway
  • Target
  • Volunteers of America
  • Walmart

I want to reiterate that my list was taken from a social media post, I am sure there are a lot more businesses that will hire felons, if I missed some - please let me know.

Starting fresh and attempting to turn your life around is not easy, but a job is certainly a step in the right direction. Don't be discouraged, haters are always going to hate - but you can prove them wrong.

