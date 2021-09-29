I saw a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page, that I thought I would share with you. Someone was asking about local companies and or businesses that hire convicted felons. I do believe everyone deserves a second chance and apparently I am not the only one who thinks so. I was pleasantly surprised to see how many local (and national) companies that do indeed hire felons.

If you have a past (and who doesn't) you will not be turned away because of your felony. I am certainly not saying that you will be hired instantly at any of the businesses listed below, that is all on you and how you present yourself during an interview - not your record.

Ace Hardware

Applebee's

AT&T

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best Western

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chili's

Chipotle

Cintas

Dairy Queen

Enterprise Auto Rental

Family Dollar Store

Federal Express

Goodwill

Good Year Tire

Home Depot

IHop

Kohl's

Papa John's

Pepsi Co.

Pet Smart

Pet Co.

Pizza Hut

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Sav-A-Lot Foods

Sam's Club

Subway

Target

Volunteers of America

Walmart

I want to reiterate that my list was taken from a social media post, I am sure there are a lot more businesses that will hire felons, if I missed some - please let me know.

Get our free mobile app

Starting fresh and attempting to turn your life around is not easy, but a job is certainly a step in the right direction. Don't be discouraged, haters are always going to hate - but you can prove them wrong.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state