Who is the Detroit Lions Leading Social Media Presence in 2023?

Detroit Lions fans are going to miss Jamaal Williams. Sure, the front office did a solid job at bringing in talent with former Chicago Bear David Montgomery and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in this year's draft to make up for his departure on the field, but that's only half the battle, right?

Williams brought a special kind of leadership and was adored by fans for his personality across all of the Lions social media accounts.

As popular as he was, Williams isn't exactly a superstar-caliber player that commands a huge nationwide following, but I'm sure if you were to ask the question in 2022 Who is the Detroit Lions leading social media presence, the answer would easily have been the running back with an unparalleled passion for anime and Pokemon.

But in 2023, with Williams down in New Orleans, that answer is forced to change. So who is it?

According to bookmakers.net, it's the starting quarterback, Jared Goff.

Wait, what?

No, it wasn't a typo - Goff has more Instagram followers than anyone on the Detroit Lions roster at 340,883.

He doesn't post very often with just 13 posts in the past calendar year, so it's no wonder his following isn't that large. "Influencer" is not a word to describe Goff.

Let's be real - Goff is a slightly above-average, pocket-passing quarterback with a vanilla personality on a team not known for much success. There's not exactly a large flock of fans outside of Detroit that are flocking to his Instagram account. Heck, Gardner Minshew has more followers and led the way for the Colts and he might not even be the starter in Indianapolis.

Honestly, for the Lions to have such an entertaining social media presence, Goff is going to have to step up in a big way to live up to expectations.

Who are we kidding, Aidan Hutchinson or Amon-Ra St. Brown will take over this title in proper fashion before too long.

Or maybe it'll be Penei Sewell.

The study named the most popular player on each of the NFL's 32 teams. Only the Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson and the Houston Texans Jonathan Owens had fewer followers than Goff as their respective team leaders.

The biggest social media influencer in the NFL? Odell Beckham Jr., who recently signed to play the 2023 season with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

