Who Will the Lions Draft First?

The NFL Draft is a little over a week away. Who will the Detroit Lions draft in the seventh position in the first round?

The Lions are in total new-era mode. New G.M., new head coach and coaching staff and the seventh pick in the first round draft. Plus an extra second round pick because of the Stafford trade.

So many of the NFL Draft gurus believe the Lions should draft a receiver with the seventh pick. There are three excellent receivers for the Lions to choose from. There is Ja’Marr Chase from LSU and two Alabama players, the Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith and his teammate Jaylen Waddle.

The Lions have lost Marvin Jones Jr., Kenny Golliday and Danny Amendola to free agency, so it's understandable why people are saying they should select a receiver.

That being said, I feel the Lions should draft defense because their defense absolutely smelled the past couple of years. I feel the best player for the Lions to draft is out of Penn State. His name is Micah Parsons. He's a linebacker with size and speed.

The Lions need many things, but a good defense is most important right now. Now, the Lions could trade down with another team, but I think they will stay right where they are. We shall see.

This pick has to be a guy that can step right in and be a contributor. This is head coach Dan Campbell’s first draft, so don’t screw it up!

