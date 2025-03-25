Why All MI & IN 23andMe Users Need to Delete Their DNA Data ASAP

For many Americans, their heritage is passed down through strong bloodlines. They know how their ancestors reached the United States and where their family's culture comes from. For the rest of us, DNA analyzing services are the key to unlocking some of the information lost to broken families.

23andMe was one of the first companies on the scene. The've been trusted with customer DNA data since 2006, serving over 15 million users. Many Michigan and Indiana users have traced their roots and confirmed their heritage through 23andMe, but now, experts are warning everyone to delete any data they have left behind with the company.

Experts Warn Michigan and Indiana 23andMe Users to Delete All DNA Data

With news that 23andMe is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, experts are urging users to delete their data from their profiles.

Get our free mobile app

23andMe leadership did release a statement directed toward its customers that the bankruptcy proceedings would not affect user access to their own personal data. Of course, that is in the short term. In the long term, user data could end up in the wrong hands if users don't protect their own data while they can.

Indiana users have been warned directly by Attorney General Todd Rokita, whose office released a statement this week saying, "This is a company that holds very sensitive information pertaining to the individuals who use its services. This data could be considered an asset to be sold or transferred as part of any potential bankruptcy proceeding. The best way for Hoosiers to protect their information is to delete their accounts now.”

When news broke Monday and users rushed to the website to clear their data, 23andMe's website struggled to keep up with the traffic. Still, it's important for all users to delete their data as soon as possible to avoid their data being sold to an unexpected third party, even if that means refreshing the website a few times.

READ MORE: Don’t Get Hacked, Michigan: The 20 Most Common Passwords

READ MORE: Don’t Get Hacked, Michigan: The 20 Most Common Passwords

California Attorney General Rob Bonta provided an eight-step guide to ensure your DNA data no longer sits in the 23andMe servers. Clicking this link will take you to the guide.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll