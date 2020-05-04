We must all step back from the hysteria that is being perpetrated by some politicians and certainly the “news” media and ask ourselves what are we actually allowing to happen to our constitutional rights.

Let me remind you and more importantly the Governors and politicians who support those Governors what is in the United States Constitution:

The U.S. Constitution is the fundamental framework of America’s system of government.

The Constitution:

Creates a government that puts the power in the hands of the people

Separates the powers of government into three branches: the legislative branch, which makes the laws; the executive branch, which executes the laws; and the judicial branch, which interprets the laws (In Michigan Whitmer has taken over 2 of the 3 branches and has closed the courts)

Sets up a system of checks and balances that ensures no one branch has too much power (Apparently Whitmer does not understand this one)

Divides power between the states and the federal government

Describes the purposes and duties of the government

Defines the scope and limit of government power (What there is a limit to government, well no one has told many Governors and politicians in the federal and state government)

Prescribes the system for electing representatives

Establishes the process for the document’s ratification and amendment

Outlines many rights and freedoms of the people

Is it really possible that under our system that we have lived under for more than 240 years that a politician any politician will simple say I will not obey the constitution and then actually get away with it?

They are getting away with it for now, will they get away with it come their next election is the more important question.

How are we allowing them to get away with it and these Governors essentially become Dictators of their states?

It will continue and is being allowed if the politicians believe they will get away with it. Because too many people are accepting the illusion of safety rather than the idea of liberty for which many of our wars have been fought and many have died to persevere the liberties that have now been taken away by these politicians. Do so many people allow this because they think the politicians know what is better for us than we know for ourselves?

These politicians are not interested in the Bill of Rights and they are not interested in their oath to uphold the Bill of Rights as well as their states Constitutions.

The Constitution which is supposed to guarantee Free Speech, Free Press, the right to assemble, and the right to worship are only as good as the human beings in whose hands we have given the Constitution for safekeeping.

Our Governors are failing their number one duty to keep safe our Constitutional rights.

The governors in Maine, New Jersey, Illinois, California and yes right here in Michigan have no regard for the Constitution because they have a majority of public sentiment behind them. They have scared the public and too few people are willing to stand up and say what the fictional television anchor in the movie Network Howard Beale said:

I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore!

I say if our politicians have no regard for the bill of rights upon which the country is founded then why do they expect the rest of us to have any regard for their orders. It is not their country that they are allowing us to live in it is our country that we have unwisely chosen them to lead.

We have no obligation to obey them, Governors do not write the laws the legislators do.

It is the bills and laws passed by our state Legislators whom we should follow not the decrees or orders passed by unlawful Governors.

They all took an oath to their state laws and the federal bill of rights and most are failing that oath miserably.

For those of you who want to believe they are saving lives, the scientist themselves are saying lives will not be saved just prolonged. What do I mean by that? According to the CDC:

How effective is the flu vaccine? CDC conducts studies each year to determine how well the influenza (flu) vaccine protects against flu illness. While vaccine effectiveness (VE) can vary, recent studies show that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.

We can intelligently assume that the COVID-19 virus vaccine will be just as effective. That would mean 40% to 60% of the high-risk population will still, unfortunately, die after taking the vaccine. That is assuming that these lives that are being saved can quarantine themselves for 12 to 18 months until the vaccine is created.

Do not get me wrong every life is worth saying, at least Pro-Life people believe that but does that mean we should give up most of our rights for them? Benjamin Franklin once famously said:

Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.

