Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?

Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.

The video, which you'll see below, was taken at Dinosaur Gardens, an attraction that's been under new ownership in the Ossineke area since 2013.

The park features putt-putt golf, a gift shop, a fossil dig, and 27 life-sized dinosaurs:

Including one that you can apparently climb into using a set of stairs. This is where my confusion comes in. The dinosaur that you can climb into has a surprise waiting for you once you make it up the stairs:

The O.P., @swimminglyfish, added the perfect caption, "Not what I expected to see inside this dinosaur." I mean, same. I'm making a broad assumption that the owners of the park must be, at least in some aspect, religious. But, why inside a dinosaur? Were those other figurines in the tail supposed to be the Three Wise Men? And, are there other portraits of American Jesus hidden around the park?

Upon further investigation, (a.k.a. I pulled up Google Maps to see this place for myself), there's also a giant statue of Jesus holding the world in the palm of his hand at the entrance of the park. Or at least that was the case in 2019:

Yet, I'm still a bit baffled.

Aside from the sheer number of views, the viral Tiktok also racked up a number of very witty comments. Please note: this is in no way meant to disparage your religion. But, some of these did make me giggle:

who knew dinosaurs were just Jesus and 3 dudes in a dino suit - Chubbybunn63

PLEASE NOT THE JESUSAUR - Jojo

Getting rick rolled but its Jesus - Amari Brown417

Overall, the park does look like fun for the family. It's even dog-friendly. At least, in the outdoor garden area. You can find more information about Dinosaur Gardens, their hours, and ticket prices on their website or Facebook page.

If you love the idea of being surrounded by hand-made dinosaurs, you'll love this house that was recently for sale in Ohio:

