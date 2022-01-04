These Are The Top Reasons Why People Are Leaving The State of Michigan

Being born and raised in Michigan, I could never imagine why anyone would want to leave our great state.

benkrut

We have five Great Lakes surrounding us that have miles and miles of beautiful lakeshore views. Can you name all of them?

Manistee Pure Michigan FB

ANSWER: The five Great Lakes are Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, and Ontario

We're the only state in America with two peninsulas.

We have Michiganders that are called Yoopers because they live north of the Mackinac Bridge in the UP, and then we have people that are called Trolls by Yoopers because they live below the Mackinac Bridge.

Get our free mobile app

We even have a tourist campaign called "Pure Michigan" voiced by Tim Allen

We're a huge sports state with great college and pro teams

Michigan Wolverines

Christian Petersen

Michigan State Spartans

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Central Michigan Chippewas

Getty Images

Grand Valley State Lakers

GVSU Football FB

Western Michigan Broncos

Getty Images

We also have some of the most iconic sports teams (for both good and bad reasons)

Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings

Getty Images

Detroit Pistons

Getty Images

Detroit Tigers

Getty Images

Detroit Lions

We're home to the best two pops in the world

MLive/YouTube

Faygo

Amazon.com

Vernors

Plus Michigan is home to

Better Made Snack Foods FB

Better Made

Little Ceasars Pizza

Those are just a few reasons I love the Mitten State and couldn't imagine wanting to leave, but according to the United Van Lines National Movers Study 2021 Michigan is actually one of the top ten states people are leaving.

unitedvanlines.com

The annual study, which tracks the company's exclusive data for customers' state-to-state migration patterns, determined that Americans were generally moving to lower-density areas and to be closer to their families throughout 2021.

Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said,

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities, We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high-density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

What are the main reasons for leaving Michigan?

According to the data collected by United Van Lines, folks are leaving the Mitten State for a variety of reasons, with the top one (33.56% of outbound Michiganders) being work.

Other reasons for leaving include:

Family (27.85%)

Retirement: (26.94%)

Lifestyle (16.44%)

Health (5.71%)

Cost (1.83%)

The majority of people moving out of Michigan (over 60%) are 55 years of age or older.

Why are others deciding to move TO Michigan?

On the other side of the card, there are people making the decision to move TO Michigan. The top reason to relocate to the Mitten State? Family, followed by jobs.

The top inbound states of 2021 were:

Vermont South Dakota South Carolina West Virginia Florida Alabama Tennessee Oregon Idaho Rhode Island

The top outbound states for 2021 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut California Michigan Massachusetts Louisiana Ohio Nebraska

20 Famous Michiganders That Are No Longer With Us Some of these people were born and raised in Michigan while others made such an impact they will forever be considered a Michigander