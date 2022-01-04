These Are The Top Reasons Why People Are Leaving The State of Michigan
Being born and raised in Michigan, I could never imagine why anyone would want to leave our great state.
We have five Great Lakes surrounding us that have miles and miles of beautiful lakeshore views. Can you name all of them?
ANSWER: The five Great Lakes are Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, and Ontario
We're the only state in America with two peninsulas.
We have Michiganders that are called Yoopers because they live north of the Mackinac Bridge in the UP, and then we have people that are called Trolls by Yoopers because they live below the Mackinac Bridge.
We even have a tourist campaign called "Pure Michigan" voiced by Tim Allen
We're a huge sports state with great college and pro teams
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan State Spartans
Central Michigan Chippewas
Grand Valley State Lakers
Western Michigan Broncos
We also have some of the most iconic sports teams (for both good and bad reasons)
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Lions
We're home to the best two pops in the world
Faygo
Vernors
Plus Michigan is home to
Better Made
Little Ceasars Pizza
Those are just a few reasons I love the Mitten State and couldn't imagine wanting to leave, but according to the United Van Lines National Movers Study 2021 Michigan is actually one of the top ten states people are leaving.
The annual study, which tracks the company's exclusive data for customers' state-to-state migration patterns, determined that Americans were generally moving to lower-density areas and to be closer to their families throughout 2021.
Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said,
“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities, We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high-density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”
What are the main reasons for leaving Michigan?
According to the data collected by United Van Lines, folks are leaving the Mitten State for a variety of reasons, with the top one (33.56% of outbound Michiganders) being work.
Other reasons for leaving include:
- Family (27.85%)
- Retirement: (26.94%)
- Lifestyle (16.44%)
- Health (5.71%)
- Cost (1.83%)
The majority of people moving out of Michigan (over 60%) are 55 years of age or older.
Why are others deciding to move TO Michigan?
On the other side of the card, there are people making the decision to move TO Michigan. The top reason to relocate to the Mitten State? Family, followed by jobs.
The top inbound states of 2021 were:
- Vermont
- South Dakota
- South Carolina
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Rhode Island
The top outbound states for 2021 were:
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- New York
- Connecticut
- California
- Michigan
- Massachusetts
- Louisiana
- Ohio
- Nebraska
