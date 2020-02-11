Why President Trump’s Personality Traits Do Not Bother Me

I found an opinion piece written a few years ago by Evan Sayet and published in the Townhall news-site. I thought the content was very well written and something I wanted to share with all of you.

Some people are concerned about how President Trump acts, his civility and statesmanship. It appears that many people are more concerned and are looking for a person to play the TV/movie President as opposed to someone who creates success after success for the American people.

So the question is; when you can’t have both which would you rather have? Someone who plays the TV/movie role of President well but is horrible at running the country and achieving successes for the American people quantified in real numbers such as President Obama. Or someone who does not play the TV/movie role well but runs the country well and achieves success after success for the American people like President Trump

I choose success for the American people over someone who can only play the TV/movie role.

Evan stated that his Never Trumper friends would ask him if he thinks the President’s Tweets are “beneath the dignity of the office”. His response is as follows:

We Right-thinking people have tried dignity. There could not have been a man of more quiet dignity than George W. Bush as he suffered the outrageous lies and politically motivated hatreds that undermined his presidency. We tried statesmanship. Could there be another human being on this earth who so desperately prized “collegiality” as John McCain? We tried propriety – has there been a nicer human being ever than Mitt Romney? And the results were always the same.

Very well put Evan. He went on to discuss former President Obama’s actions when he wrote:

I don’t find anything “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper” about Barack Obama’s lying about what went down on the streets of Ferguson in order to ramp up racial hatreds because racial hatreds serve the Democratic Party. I don’t see anything “dignified” in lying about the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi and imprisoning an innocent filmmaker to cover your tracks. I don’t see anything “statesman-like” in weaponizing the IRS to be used to destroy your political opponents and any dissent. Yes, Obama was “articulate” and “polished” but in no way was he in the least bit “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper.”

The problem came before President Trump as Evan wrote:

the Left has been taking a knife to anyone who stands in their way, the Right has continued to act with dignity, collegiality and propriety...With Donald Trump, this all has come to an end. Donald Trump is America ’s first wartime president in the Culture War.

Amen Evan Amen!

In the opinion piece he writes the following:

General George Patton was a vulgar-talking. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum then, Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich.

In one of his best lines Evan writes continuing with his General Patton analogy:

Trump is fighting. And what’s particularly delicious is that, like Patton standing over the battlefield as his tanks obliterated Rommel’s, he’s shouting, “You magnificent bastards, I read your book!...That is just the icing on the cake, but it’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics. That book is Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals

There is more to his piece and I would encourage you to click on the hotlink above and enjoy it. He did leave us with the following:

So, to my friends on the Left — and the #NeverTrumpers as well — do I wish we lived in a time when our president could be “collegial” and “dignified” and “proper”? Of course I do...These aren’t those times. This is war. And it’s a war that the Left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years. So, say anything you want about this president - I get it - he can be vulgar, he can be crude, he can be undignified at times. I don’t care. I can’t spare this man. He fights for America!

I really could not have said it better myself in fact, I am jealous that I did not write this piece. Thank you, Evan, very well written.

