Why Was There A Smell of Smoke in West Michigan this Morning?

The weather in West Michigan has been unseasonably warm as of late. With this weather, the fresh scent of a crisp Autumn morning, or at least that's what it felt like to many Michiganders this morning. If you walked outside and it smelled like there was a nice bonfire in your neighbor's yard, you are not alone.

Most of the Midwest smelled of smoke this morning because of a combination of a Kanas wildfire and extremely high winds.

The fire started in mid-Kanas due to a local grassfire and only grew from the aggressive winds. The National Weather Service put Kansas under a red flag warning on Wednesday due to the low humidity and high winds. Along with wildfires, the wind also caused low visibility on Kansas roads due to blowing dust.

You can see the bigger picture of where it started below.

The winds have been so strong across the country that the smell of smoke traveled across five states and a great lake! Because of that, there has been a high wind warning for most of West Michigan. It has been issued for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta counties from 7 P.M. this evening through 4 P.M. Thursday. Everyone else is under a WIND ADVISORY from 7 P.M. this evening through 4 P.M. Thursday. Gusts to 60 or so are likely in the warning area, while gusts from 50 to 55 are in the advisory area.

These wind conditions aren't just in the midwest, but nationwide. Wind advisories reach from parts of Arizona all the way to Northern upstate New York.