Why Would Over 1,200 ‘Health Professionals’ Sign A Letter Approving Some Protest But Not Others

Can you really claim you are a health professional if you sign a letter that states you approve of protest against racism during this era of the COVID-19 virus because you believe it is “vital to the national public health"?

I believe that would be a huge NO!

It does not end there they then double down on stupid and write that protesting states lockdown orders is still dangerous and is:

“rooted in white nationalism...White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19”

I told you they doubled down on stupid.

CNN is reporting about this open letter, a letter in which they write:

“Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. To the extent possible, we support the application of these public health best practices during demonstrations that call attention to the pervasive lethal force of white supremacy”

So to these "health professionals" all of the gobbledygook about "staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19" means nothing if you are protesting against the whitey or how they would put it in their elitist and academic manner the crackers.

Then comes their most unintelligent and incoherent run of words:

"However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators' ability to gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders."

So these “health professionals” believe public protest is bad and could spread the Covid-19 virus if and only if you are protesting your government and their orders that confine you to your home.

Buuuuuuuuut.

These same “health professionals” believe the public protest is good and will not "condemn" it if you are protesting against the crackers and our systemic racist country who elected a black man as President. These "health professionals" either believe the virus is only bigoted toward freedom-loving people and not peaceful protestors, rioters, looters and people bent on destruction and violence, they know it is not as deadly as they are telling us or they do not care about protesters, rioters, looters, violent and aggressive peoples lives.

Which one do you think it is?

There is more but reading their open letter is making me stupider by the minute.

