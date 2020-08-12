Why Would Teachers Be Concerned About “Conservative” Parents Listening In On Their Virtual Classes

Something happened the other day which should open the eyes and minds of all parents. A Philadelphia public school teacher named Matthew Kay, who teaches English at the Science Leadership Academy, tweeted out some very interesting thoughts last weekend.

Last weekend he tweeted his concern about the “damage” that “helicopter parents” might cause if they overhear lessons on topics such as gender and sexuality. He specifically was concerned about “conservative” parents when he tweeted:

“So, this fall, virtual class discussion will have many potential spectators — parents, siblings, etc. — in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work? How much have students depended on the (somewhat) secure barriers of our physical classrooms to encourage vulnerability? How many of us have installed some version of “what happens here stays here” to help this? While conversation about race are in my wheelhouse, and remain a concern in this no-walls environment — I am most intrigued by the damage that “helicopter/snowplow” parents can do in the host conversations about gender/sexuality. And while “conservative” parents are my chief concern — I know that the damage can come from the left too. If we are engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kid’s racism or homophobia or transphobia — how much do we want their classmates’ parents piling on?”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh posted screenshots of the tweets on Sunday after Kay’s Twitter account was set to stricter privacy settings.

Why is he so ashamed at what he said or why keep it hidden from the world?

What exactly are you doing with or to those children that you must hide your thoughts?

Is someone actually investigating this teachers' behavior in and outside of the classroom?

There is so much to unpack in this brainwasher's tweet I do not even know where to start. It is interesting how embolden these people are these days. These types of teachers appear to be a danger to any children they come in contact within an educational setting.

Here are some questions you should ask yourself:

Why would a teacher, any teacher be concerned about parents watching their class lesson on-line?

Why would a teacher, any teacher be concerned about never being “quite sure who is overhearing the discourse”, what are they ashamed of or not wanting anyone to find out about?

Why would a teacher who teaches English be teaching “equity and inclusion work”?

Why would a teacher, any teacher be worried about “what happens here stays here”? That is really spooky that this teacher is concerned about that. What is he saying or doing to these children? We all know that phrase is commonly used as "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas". When someone says what happens here stays here it is usually someone who is up to no good.

Why would an English teacher be hosting “conversations about gender/sexuality”? Does an adult keeping a secret with a child, and helping the child conceal that secret from his parents sound a bit suspicious to you? Keeping a secret about a discussion between an adult and a child especially when the secret has anything to do with sexuality sounds predatory to me.

One last one for now: why would an English teacher or any teacher be “engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kid’s racism or homophobia or transphobia“?

All parents should pay attention to what this teacher is concerned about and check out what your child is being taught or brainwashed in their classrooms. Your child will not be getting the education they deserve or what we all pay for in virtual learning this year but at least you will be able to see how and what their teachers are “teaching” them.

For those who believe that your child is not encountering these types of “teachers”, I would ask you: do you really want to take that chance.

Check out how their teachers are running their classrooms and what they are actually teaching them. You might or might not be surprised.

Are all teachers as spooky as this teacher, NO! He used the adage "what happens here stays here" I will use the adage "it is better to be safe than sorry".

