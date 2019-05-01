Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Emma

Emma-Humane Society Photo

 

Emma-Humane Society Photo

Emma is a beautiful, good-natured dog who is ready for a new home.  She's been at the Humane Society Shelter at 2500 Watkins Road for a while now.  She's full grown, and  a mix of various breeds.  Emma is very busy and curious, but loves to sit still and have her ears scratched.   She'll need a fenced in yard, if you happen to live in town or in a residential neighborhood.    She might be better paired with a home that has a boy-dog, rather than another female.  Download the application, and head out to meed her!

Martini Madness is coming up on  Thursday May 16th at Southern Exposure.   There are still a few tickets left.

Emma-TSM Photo

 

 

Filed Under: Wiggly Tail Wednesday
Categories: Morning Show
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top