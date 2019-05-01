Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Emma

Emma-Humane Society Photo

Emma is a beautiful, good-natured dog who is ready for a new home. She's been at the Humane Society Shelter at 2500 Watkins Road for a while now. She's full grown, and a mix of various breeds. Emma is very busy and curious, but loves to sit still and have her ears scratched. She'll need a fenced in yard, if you happen to live in town or in a residential neighborhood. She might be better paired with a home that has a boy-dog, rather than another female. Download the application, and head out to meed her!

Martini Madness is coming up on Thursday May 16th at Southern Exposure. There are still a few tickets left.