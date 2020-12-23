Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Cadi Of Calhoun County

Meet Cadi, a doll-faced pup waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for a forever home of her own.

Cadi, pronounced K-Dee, is just shy of 3-months-old. She is very playful and loves to run and play outside with her littermates. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say the other puppies in Cadi's litter are just as cute as she is.

Cadi of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Cadi is a Labrador/Sheppard mix and will likely be a big girl when she is fully grown. She can be a little timid meeting people for the first time but is quick to adjust and return to being a playful puppy.

Cadi's ideal home would have a fenced-in yard though may not be required pending previous experience and location. Because she may grow to be a big girl, she will not be a good fit for an apartment. As with most puppy's children over the age of 8-years would be best suited but pending an approved application and meet and greet a home with younger children may still be a match. Cadi would likely do well with another dog in the home but she has not been tested with cats but would likely do well with a slow positive introduction.

Would you like to make Cadi a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Cadi isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to view other animals like Cadi waiting for their own home.