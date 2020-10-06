Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Carl Of Calhoun County

Meet Carl a sweet lovable pup waiting for his forever family to find him at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Carl had a rough start and staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say they worried about him when he first arrived. When they began to treat him though, he started giving them sweet kisses. That's when they knew he'd be okay. Carl is listed as a Terrier/Hound mix, though a bit of Shar-Pei could be in the mix as well.

Cute Carl is very loving and enjoys exploring his surroundings but always makes time for a good snuggle. He is just under 3-months-old, weighs about 15 pounds, and is a typical puppy in many ways. Carl should do well children as young as 6-years-old. He would likely do well with another dog, pending a meet and greet. A fenced-in yard may be necessary depending on the potential adopter's previous experience, location, or other plans for containment. Carl would not be a good fit for an apartment.

Something to also think about with Cuddley Carl is his fur. He is what is referred to as a rough-coat or broken coat breed. His coat is semi-coarse and those with sensitive skin could experience a reaction to his type of fur.

Carl available at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Would you like to make cute and cuddly Carl a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Carl isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs looking for their own family.