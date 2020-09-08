Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Carrot & Radish of Calhoun County

Meet Carrot and Radish, two sweet kittens available now at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Can you tell the difference between these two boys? Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) tell us they can barely tell the difference between these to sweet kittens. What you can't spot in the photos is that one of these young guys is just a little more laidback. Raddish, on the right and directly below, has no time to make a fuss. Whether you need to trim his nails or clean his ears, he's going to be very patient and let you get the job done. Nearly unheard of the feline world. But staff at HSSCM say that the majority of kittens that come through their doors get pretty accustomed to grooming maintenance by the time they are ready to find their forever homes. Radish would do well in most homes. He is not shy and would do well with younger children who are respectful to animals. He gets along well with other cats and would likely do well with dogs if given a slow positive introduction.

Radish at HSSCM

Carrot at HSSCM

Carrot is also a good boy but may fuss a bit more when you need to trim his nails. He is a bit more independent but still just as sweet as can be. Carrot would do well in most homes. This good boy would do better with older kids. Carrot also gets along with other cats and would likely do well with a dog if given a slow and positive introduction.

Would you like to make Carrot or Radish (or maybe both) a forever part of your family? Click here to download the adoption application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

