Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Cinnamon Of Calhoun County

Meet Cinnamon an extremely affectionate girl waiting for a forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Cinnamon just might be one of the sweetest young pups you will meet. A true "Wiggly Tail" that loves people, attention, and cuddles on laps. Cinnamon is an almost 5-month-old Chi-Weenie mix and weighs about 9 pounds. Never heard of a Chiweenie? A Chiweenie is a cross between a Chihuahua and Dachshund dog breeds. Chiweenies have some hysterical nicknames, including the German Taco and the Mexican Hot Dog.

Cinnamon is still working on a few things like personal space and boundaries. Things she will quickly catch on to once she is comfortable in her own home getting regular exercise and lots of love.

A fenced-in yard is always a recommended plus but this girl is fast so it may be more of a must depending on your experience and containment plans. Cinnamon can be a little sensitive to loud noises and fast-moving objects. She would do best if children in the home are 10 or older and are used to and respectful of small dogs.

Cinnamon could do well in a home with another dog, pending a meet and greet, and should be trainable with cats if given a slow positive introduction.

Would you like to make Cinnamon a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). You can also view other furry friends at HSSCM looking for a family of their own by clicking here.

Want to help animals like Cinnamon at HSSCM but maybe now isn't the right time to adopt? Click here to donate. The Humane Society of South Central Michigan is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization. All donations are 100% tax-deductible. HSSCM is funded solely by donations and does not receive funding from government or national agencies.